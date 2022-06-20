Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Roenis Elias and RHP Sergio Romo for assignment.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).
NEW YORK METS —
NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Dominic Smith from Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the paternity list.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled SS Oneil Cruz from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis. Optioned SS Liover Peguero to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Zach Thompson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 18.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, entry-level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed Fs Brett Lawson and Beck Malenstyn to two-year contracts.
