Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Roenis Elias and RHP Sergio Romo for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Dominic Smith from Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled SS Oneil Cruz from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis. Optioned SS Liover Peguero to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Zach Thompson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 18.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed Fs Brett Lawson and Beck Malenstyn to two-year contracts.

