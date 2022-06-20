Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from rehab assignment in Charlotte (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Drew Hutchinson for assignment. Reinstated INF... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from rehab assignment in Charlotte (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Drew Hutchinson for assignment. Reinstated INF Jeimer Candelorio from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Luis Barrera to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Roenis Elias and RHP Sergio Romo for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Chris Mazza from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Durham (IL). Recalled OF Josh Lowe from Durham.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Jesus cruz to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the restricted list. Placed LHP Anthony Ashby on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 17.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Dominic Smith from Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled SS Oneil Cruz from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis. Optioned SS Liover Peguero to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Zach Thompson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 18.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (PCL). Recalled INF CJ Abrams from El Paso.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL FRONTIER LEAGUE

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Augie Gallardo. Released LHP Brady Tedesco.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF Cesar Trejo from Cleburne (American Association). Released RHP Andrew Cartier.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired LHP Jaylen Smith from Winnipeg (American Association).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired RHP Jose Vasquez from Winnipeg (American Association).

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Ryan Miller and C Joshuan Sandoval.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Named Morgan cato assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Simon Ryfors to a one-year, two-way contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed Fs Brett Lawson and Beck Malenstyn to two-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Raul Gudino to a rest-of-season contract, pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

