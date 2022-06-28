Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Announced the following disciplinary actions taken for the on-field altercation Sunday between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Angels manager Phil Nevin has received a 10-game suspension for the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warnings were in place. Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker has received a seven-game suspension for actions that caused the incident and for fighting. Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has received a five-game suspension for... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the following disciplinary actions taken for the on-field altercation Sunday between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Angels manager Phil Nevin has received a 10-game suspension for the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warnings were in place. Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker has received a seven-game suspension for actions that caused the incident and for fighting. Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident and for leaving the dugout while on the Injured List. His suspension will be served when he returns from the Injured List. In addition to the suspension, Rendon is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the Angels’ next seven games. Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti has received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has received a five-game suspension for fighting. Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz has received a three-game suspension for his intentional throwing at Jesse Winker of the Mariners while warnings were in place. Wantz is not appealing and will begin serving his suspension tonight. Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera has received a three-game suspension for his actions. Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias has received a two-game suspension for his actions. Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez has received a two-game suspension for his actions. Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery has received a two-game suspension for his actions. Angels Major League Interpreter Manny Del Campo has received a two-game suspension for his actions. Angels catching coach Bill Haselman has received a one-game suspension for his actions. Unless appealed, the suspensions of all players will be effective tonight, when both Clubs are scheduled to play (BAL @ SEA and CWS @ LAA). If any player elects to appeal, then his discipline will be held in abeyance until that process is complete. Nevin, Chiti and Del Campo will begin serving tonight. Montgomery and Haselman will both serve when Chiti returns from suspension.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHPs Wyatt Mills and William Fleming from Seattle in exchange for 1B Carlos Santana and cash considerations. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Omaha (PCL). Assigned RHP William Fleming to Quad Cities (ML).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed OF Dillon Thomas off waivers from Houston. Recalled C Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Matt Duffy on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Andres Knapp from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Luis Torrens on the 10-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Kris Bryant from the 10-day IL and LHP Ty Blach from the 15-day IL. Placed INF/OF Sean Bourchard on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Feltner to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Kramer Robertson off waivers from Atlanta. Transferred RHP Tylor Megill from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Returned RHP Colin Holderman from his rehab assignment, reinstated him from the IL and optioned him to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed OF Oscar Mercado off waivers from Cleveland.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 15-day IL. Placed OF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP James Naile and OF Conner Capel from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Sam Clay from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Francisco Perez to Rochester.

BASKETBALL Womens National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Reshanda Gray and G Jennie Simms

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Matt Kiested to a two-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Agreed to terms with Cs Sheldon Dries and John Stevens, and D Guillaume Brisebois on one-year, two-way contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Gareth Bale to a one-year contract using targeted allocation money (TAM), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Ebony Salmon from Racing Louisville FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and 2023.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Bakeer Ganesharatnam women’s volleyball head coach.

