Montreal 2, Charlotte FC 1

Charlotte FC

1

0

—

1 Montreal

1

1

—

2 First Half_1, Montreal, Quioto, 6 (Brault-Guillard), 6th minute; 2, Charlotte FC, Corujo, 1, 9th. Second Half_3, Montreal, Choiniere, 2 (Quioto), 47th. Goalies_Charlotte FC, George Marks, Adrian Zendejas, Pablo Sisniega; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis. Yellow Cards_Torres, Montreal, 55th; Camacho, Montreal, 70th; Waterman, Montreal, 79th; Corujo, Charlotte FC, 85th; Hegardt, Charlotte FC, 88th. Referee_Nima Saghafi.... READ MORE

Charlotte FC 1 0 — 1 Montreal 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Montreal, Quioto, 6 (Brault-Guillard), 6th minute; 2, Charlotte FC, Corujo, 1, 9th.

Second Half_3, Montreal, Choiniere, 2 (Quioto), 47th.

Goalies_Charlotte FC, George Marks, Adrian Zendejas, Pablo Sisniega; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Torres, Montreal, 55th; Camacho, Montreal, 70th; Waterman, Montreal, 79th; Corujo, Charlotte FC, 85th; Hegardt, Charlotte FC, 88th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Jeffrey Swartzel, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_13,520.

___

Lineups

Charlotte FC_George Marks; Guzman Corujo, Jaylin Lindsey (Harrison Afful, 81st), Joseph Mora, Koa Santos (Christian Fuchs, 57th), Anton Walkes; Jordy Alcivar (Christopher Hegardt, 81st), Brandt Bronico, Derrick Jones (Quinn McNeill, 68th); Daniel Rios, Karol Swiderski.

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Joel Waterman; Ahmed Hamdi (Ismael Kone, 46th), Lassi Lappalainen (Mathieu Choiniere, 46th), Samuel Piette (Robert Thorkelsson, 90th+4), Joaquin Torres (Mason Toye, 78th), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto (Kei Kamara, 83rd).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.