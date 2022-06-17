Moreno and Cincinnati visit the Philadelphia Union

FC Cincinnati (6-7-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-1-7, second in the Eastern Conference) Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -168, FC Cincinnati +467, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Junior Moreno leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after scoring two goals against CF Montreal. The Union are 4-1-4 in Eastern Conference play. The Union are seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing... READ MORE

FC Cincinnati (6-7-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-1-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -168, FC Cincinnati +467, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Junior Moreno leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after scoring two goals against CF Montreal.

The Union are 4-1-4 in Eastern Conference play. The Union are seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 69 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

Cincinnati is 5-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 21 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with seven.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has scored seven goals with one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has four goals over the last 10 games.

Vazquez has scored seven goals and added three assists for Cincinnati. Brenner has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 3-1-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Julian Carranza (injured), Mikael Uhre (injured).

Cincinnati: Calvin Harris (injured), Isaac Atanga (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.