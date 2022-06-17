N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4

Miami

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

4

10

3

5

11 Chisholm Jr. 2b

3

1

0

0

2

2

.242 Cooper 1b

4

1

2

0

1

1

.315 Soler lf

3

0

2

... READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 3 5 11 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .242 Cooper 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .315 Soler lf 3 0 2 1 2 1 .223 García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230 Berti 3b-ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225 b-L.Williams ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Astudillo dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 a-L.Díaz ph-dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199 De La Cruz cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .214

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 9 10 3 6 Nimmo cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Marte rf 4 2 0 1 1 0 .279 Lindor ss 3 2 1 4 0 0 .243 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 4 1 0 .284 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .324 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .296 Guillorme 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .260 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .233

Miami 000 010 210_4 10 1 New York 300 007 00x_10 9 0

a-struck out for Astudillo in the 6th. b-struck out for Rojas in the 7th.

E_De La Cruz (3). LOB_Miami 12, New York 6. 2B_Soler (13), L.Díaz (1). HR_De La Cruz (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (10), off P.López; Alonso (19), off Nance. RBIs_De La Cruz (13), Soler (30), Berti (11), Lindor 4 (49), Davis (14), Marte (35), Alonso 4 (63). SB_Berti (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Berti, García 2, Stallings 2, L.Williams); New York 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 12; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_De La Cruz, Marte.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA P.López, L, 4-3 5 1-3 8 7 6 1 5 84 2.85 Nance 2-3 1 3 3 2 0 22 5.06 Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Head 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.75

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 8-2 6 1-3 8 3 3 2 7 98 3.96 Medina 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 36 4.91 Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Nance 3-3, Medina 2-2, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_P.López 2 (Nido,Canha), Nance (Lindor), Medina (García), Head (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:23. A_36,111 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.