N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|5
|11
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.242
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.223
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Berti 3b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|b-L.Williams ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Astudillo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-L.Díaz ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|3
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.243
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.284
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Miami
|000
|010
|210_4
|10
|1
|New York
|300
|007
|00x_10
|9
|0
a-struck out for Astudillo in the 6th. b-struck out for Rojas in the 7th.
E_De La Cruz (3). LOB_Miami 12, New York 6. 2B_Soler (13), L.Díaz (1). HR_De La Cruz (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (10), off P.López; Alonso (19), off Nance. RBIs_De La Cruz (13), Soler (30), Berti (11), Lindor 4 (49), Davis (14), Marte (35), Alonso 4 (63). SB_Berti (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Berti, García 2, Stallings 2, L.Williams); New York 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 12; New York 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_De La Cruz, Marte.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López, L, 4-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|7
|6
|1
|5
|84
|2.85
|Nance
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|5.06
|Yacabonis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 8-2
|6
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|3.96
|Medina
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|4.91
|Ottavino
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored_Nance 3-3, Medina 2-2, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_P.López 2 (Nido,Canha), Nance (Lindor), Medina (García), Head (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:23. A_36,111 (41,922).
