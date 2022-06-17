Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 11:02 pm
1 min read
      

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
4
10
3
5
11

Chisholm Jr. 2b
3
1
0
0
2
2
.242

Cooper 1b
4
1
2
0
1
1
.315

Soler lf
3
0
2
...

READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 3 5 11
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .242
Cooper 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .315
Soler lf 3 0 2 1 2 1 .223
García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Berti 3b-ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225
b-L.Williams ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Astudillo dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
a-L.Díaz ph-dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199
De La Cruz cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .214
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 10 9 10 3 6
Nimmo cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .271
Marte rf 4 2 0 1 1 0 .279
Lindor ss 3 2 1 4 0 0 .243
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 4 1 0 .284
McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .324
Canha lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .296
Guillorme 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320
Davis dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .260
Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Miami 000 010 210_4 10 1
New York 300 007 00x_10 9 0

a-struck out for Astudillo in the 6th. b-struck out for Rojas in the 7th.

E_De La Cruz (3). LOB_Miami 12, New York 6. 2B_Soler (13), L.Díaz (1). HR_De La Cruz (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (10), off P.López; Alonso (19), off Nance. RBIs_De La Cruz (13), Soler (30), Berti (11), Lindor 4 (49), Davis (14), Marte (35), Alonso 4 (63). SB_Berti (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Berti, García 2, Stallings 2, L.Williams); New York 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 12; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_De La Cruz, Marte.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
P.López, L, 4-3 5 1-3 8 7 6 1 5 84 2.85
Nance 2-3 1 3 3 2 0 22 5.06
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Head 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.75
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 8-2 6 1-3 8 3 3 2 7 98 3.96
Medina 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 36 4.91
Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Nance 3-3, Medina 2-2, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_P.López 2 (Nido,Canha), Nance (Lindor), Medina (García), Head (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:23. A_36,111 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories