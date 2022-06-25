N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

5

11

5

1

11 Nimmo cf

5

0

3

1

0

1

.275 Marte rf

5

1

2

0

0

1

.276 Lindor ss

5

1

2

... READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 11 5 1 11 Nimmo cf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .275 Marte rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .276 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .249 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .281 Canha lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .280 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .228 Guillorme 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315 McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 0 9 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .311 Soler lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Aguilar dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .256 Sánchez cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .227 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Astudillo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 L.Williams 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196 De La Cruz rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .220

New York 010 200 011_5 11 0 Miami 000 210 000_3 6 0

LOB_New York 7, Miami 2. 2B_Lindor (11), Nimmo (12), Chisholm Jr. (10). HR_Alonso (21), off Rogers; Alonso (22), off Yacabonis; Sánchez (10), off Bassitt; De La Cruz (4), off Bassitt. RBIs_Alonso 2 (68), Canha (29), Escobar (30), Nimmo (23), Sánchez 2 (27), De La Cruz (14).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Canha 2, Lindor, Guillorme); Miami 1 (Cooper). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Miami 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Canha.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 6-5 7 6 3 3 0 5 90 4.01 Lugo, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.68 Díaz, S, 16-19 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.12

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers 4 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 86 5.86 Pop 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.76 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.80 Yacabonis, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 3.38 Bleier 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:00. A_18,722 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.