N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|1
|11
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|0
|9
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Astudillo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|L.Williams 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|New York
|010
|200
|011_5
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|210
|000_3
|6
|0
LOB_New York 7, Miami 2. 2B_Lindor (11), Nimmo (12), Chisholm Jr. (10). HR_Alonso (21), off Rogers; Alonso (22), off Yacabonis; Sánchez (10), off Bassitt; De La Cruz (4), off Bassitt. RBIs_Alonso 2 (68), Canha (29), Escobar (30), Nimmo (23), Sánchez 2 (27), De La Cruz (14).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Canha 2, Lindor, Guillorme); Miami 1 (Cooper). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Miami 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Canha.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 6-5
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|90
|4.01
|Lugo, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.68
|Díaz, S, 16-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.12
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|86
|5.86
|Pop
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.76
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.80
|Yacabonis, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|3.38
|Bleier
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Pop 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:00. A_18,722 (36,742).
