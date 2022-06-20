N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Miami
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
0
7
0
Totals
32
6
9
5
Berti 3b
5
0
1
0
Nimmo cf
5
2
3
0
Chisholm Jr. 2b
2
0
0
0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|100
|210
|02x
|—
|6
E_Berti (2), Bass (2), Escobar (7). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 10, New York 9. 2B_Nimmo (11), McNeil (17). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Escobar (5), Alonso (6).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers L,3-6
|5
|
|5
|4
|3
|2
|7
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nance
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson W,4-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Ottavino H,8
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Peterson (Chisholm Jr.), Nance (Davis). WP_Rogers, Nance.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jose Navas; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:20. A_34,947 (41,922).
