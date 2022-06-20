N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Miami New York ab

Miami New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 32 6 9 5 Berti 3b 5 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 5 2 3 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 2 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 1 Stallings c 2 0 1 0 Davis dh 2 2 0 0 Encarnación rf 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 2 1 1 0 De La Cruz cf 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 2 1 2 0 L.Williams lf 4 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 3 Nido c 3 0 0 0

Miami 000 000 000 — 0 New York 100 210 02x — 6

E_Berti (2), Bass (2), Escobar (7). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 10, New York 9. 2B_Nimmo (11), McNeil (17). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Escobar (5), Alonso (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Rogers L,3-6 5 5 4 3 2 7 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0 Nance 1 2 2 2 2 2

New York Peterson W,4-1 5 1-3 6 0 0 2 7 Ottavino H,8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Y.López 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Peterson (Chisholm Jr.), Nance (Davis). WP_Rogers, Nance.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jose Navas; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:20. A_34,947 (41,922).

