N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

The Associated Press
June 20, 2022 4:48 pm
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 7 0 4 10
Berti 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Chisholm Jr. 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .233
Stallings c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .204
Encarnación rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
De La Cruz cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .207
L.Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .216
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 5 4 10
Nimmo cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .269
Marte rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .277
Canha lf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .292
Davis dh 2 2 0 0 1 2 .256
McNeil 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .327
Guillorme 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .331
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 3 0 1 .230
Nido c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Miami 000 000 000_0 7 2
New York 100 210 02x_6 9 1

E_Berti (2), Bass (2), Escobar (7). LOB_Miami 10, New York 9. 2B_Nimmo (11), McNeil (17). RBIs_Canha (27), Escobar 3 (28), Alonso (64). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Escobar, Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Berti, Rojas, L.Williams); New York 4 (Lindor 2, McNeil 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 10; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cooper, Lindor. GIDP_Soler, Encarnación, Alonso.

DP_Miami 1 (Chisholm Jr., Cooper); New York 2 (Escobar, Guillorme, Alonso; Escobar, Guillorme, Alonso).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, L, 3-6 5 5 4 3 2 7 93 5.83
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.65
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.00
Nance 1 2 2 2 2 2 39 5.82
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, W, 4-1 5 1-3 6 0 0 2 7 100 3.18
Ottavino, H, 8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.73
Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.03
Y.López 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Peterson (Chisholm Jr.), Nance (Davis). WP_Rogers, Nance.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jose Navas; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:20. A_34,947 (41,922).

