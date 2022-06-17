N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

New York
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
12
14
12
Totals
32
3
5
3
Judge cf
5
1
2
0
Springer cf
4
0
0
0
Donaldson dh
5
0
1
0
...
DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR_Stanton (14), LeMahieu (6), Rizzo (17), Gallo (9), Kirk (6). SB_Kiner-Falefa (10).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery W,3-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Bañuelos
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling L,3-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Thornton
|
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Richards
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Lawrence
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
HBP_Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:21. A_44,688 (53,506).
