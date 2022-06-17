Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:45 pm
New York

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
40
12
14
12

Totals
32
3
5
3

Judge cf
5
1
2
0

Springer cf
4
0
0
0

Donaldson dh
5
0
1
0

...

DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR_Stanton (14), LeMahieu (6), Rizzo (17), Gallo (9), Kirk (6). SB_Kiner-Falefa (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery W,3-1 6 3 2 2 1 5
Bañuelos 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Stripling L,3-2 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 3
Thornton 1-3 5 5 5 0 1
Richards 1 2 3 3 1 2
Lawrence 4 2 2 2 1 3

HBP_Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_44,688 (53,506).

Top Stories