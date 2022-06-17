N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

New York Toronto ab

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 12 14 12 Totals 32 3 5 3 Judge cf 5 1 2 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 5 0 1 0 Espinal ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 2 2 4 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 Stanton rf 4 1 1 2 Kirk dh 3 2 1 1 Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 5 2 3 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Torres 2b 4 3 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 2 2 3 Moreno c 4 0 3 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 5 0 0 1

New York 000 280 002 — 12 Toronto 010 001 100 — 3

DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR_Stanton (14), LeMahieu (6), Rizzo (17), Gallo (9), Kirk (6). SB_Kiner-Falefa (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery W,3-1 6 3 2 2 1 5 Bañuelos 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto Stripling L,3-2 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 Thornton 1-3 5 5 5 0 1 Richards 1 2 3 3 1 2 Lawrence 4 2 2 2 1 3

HBP_Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_44,688 (53,506).

