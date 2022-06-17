Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:45 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
40
12
14
12
4
9

Judge cf
5
1
2
0
1
1
.312

Donaldson dh
5
0
1
0
0
3
.231

Rizzo 1b
3
2
2
...

READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 12 14 12 4 9
Judge cf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .312
Donaldson dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .231
Rizzo 1b 3 2 2 4 1 0 .228
Stanton rf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .263
Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
LeMahieu 3b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .261
Torres 2b 4 3 2 1 0 1 .254
Gallo lf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .191
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Higashioka c 5 0 0 1 0 2 .168
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 3 6
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Espinal ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Kirk dh 3 2 1 1 0 0 .318
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .223
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Moreno c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .421
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .181
New York 000 280 002_12 14 0
Toronto 010 001 100_3 5 0

LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR_Stanton (14), off Thornton; LeMahieu (6), off Thornton; Rizzo (17), off Richards; Gallo (9), off Lawrence; Kirk (6), off Montgomery. RBIs_Torres (29), Higashioka (11), Stanton 2 (42), LeMahieu (27), Gallo 3 (18), Rizzo 4 (47), Moreno 2 (4), Kirk (22). SB_Kiner-Falefa (10).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton, LeMahieu); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Biggio, Espinal). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Toronto 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka, Stanton, Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 3-1 6 3 2 2 1 5 93 2.72
Bañuelos 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 35 2.16
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.60
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.86
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling, L, 3-2 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 84 3.28
Thornton 1-3 5 5 5 0 1 23 4.38
Richards 1 2 3 3 1 2 24 6.59
Lawrence 4 2 2 2 1 3 52 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Thornton 1-0, Richards 1-1. IBB_off Richards (Judge). HBP_Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_44,688 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories