N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|12
|4
|9
|
|Judge cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Donaldson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.228
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Torres 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.191
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.168
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|6
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Kirk dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.421
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|New York
|000
|280
|002_12
|14
|0
|Toronto
|010
|001
|100_3
|5
|0
LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR_Stanton (14), off Thornton; LeMahieu (6), off Thornton; Rizzo (17), off Richards; Gallo (9), off Lawrence; Kirk (6), off Montgomery. RBIs_Torres (29), Higashioka (11), Stanton 2 (42), LeMahieu (27), Gallo 3 (18), Rizzo 4 (47), Moreno 2 (4), Kirk (22). SB_Kiner-Falefa (10).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton, LeMahieu); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Biggio, Espinal). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Toronto 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka, Stanton, Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 3-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.72
|Bañuelos
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|35
|2.16
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.60
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 3-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|84
|3.28
|Thornton
|
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|23
|4.38
|Richards
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|24
|6.59
|Lawrence
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|52
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Thornton 1-0, Richards 1-1. IBB_off Richards (Judge). HBP_Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:21. A_44,688 (53,506).
