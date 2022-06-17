N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

40

12

14

12

4

9 Judge cf

5

1

2

0

1

1

.312 Donaldson dh

5

0

1

0

0

3

.231 Rizzo 1b

3

2

2

... READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 12 14 12 4 9 Judge cf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .312 Donaldson dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .231 Rizzo 1b 3 2 2 4 1 0 .228 Stanton rf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .263 Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 LeMahieu 3b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .261 Torres 2b 4 3 2 1 0 1 .254 Gallo lf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .191 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Higashioka c 5 0 0 1 0 2 .168

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 3 6 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Espinal ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Kirk dh 3 2 1 1 0 0 .318 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .223 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Moreno c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .421 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .181

New York 000 280 002_12 14 0 Toronto 010 001 100_3 5 0

LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Torres 2 (10), Gallo (4), Chapman (10). HR_Stanton (14), off Thornton; LeMahieu (6), off Thornton; Rizzo (17), off Richards; Gallo (9), off Lawrence; Kirk (6), off Montgomery. RBIs_Torres (29), Higashioka (11), Stanton 2 (42), LeMahieu (27), Gallo 3 (18), Rizzo 4 (47), Moreno 2 (4), Kirk (22). SB_Kiner-Falefa (10).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton, LeMahieu); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Biggio, Espinal). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Toronto 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka, Stanton, Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 3-1 6 3 2 2 1 5 93 2.72 Bañuelos 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 35 2.16 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.60 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.86

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, L, 3-2 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 84 3.28 Thornton 1-3 5 5 5 0 1 23 4.38 Richards 1 2 3 3 1 2 24 6.59 Lawrence 4 2 2 2 1 3 52 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Thornton 1-0, Richards 1-1. IBB_off Richards (Judge). HBP_Montgomery (Kirk), Thornton (Rizzo), Lawrence (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_44,688 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.