N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
1
2
1
Totals
30
2
7
2
Ward rf
4
0
0
0
LeMahieu 1b-3b
3
0
0
0
Ohtani dh
3
0
0
0
...
LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 10. 2B_Walsh (9), Gonzalez (5), Andújar (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (7), Andújar (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detmers
|4
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loup
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ortega L,1-2 H,4
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Bradley BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,6-1
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Holmes S,7-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Herget pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Holmes 2 (Trout,Walsh). WP_Ortega.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:08. A_33,476 (47,309).
