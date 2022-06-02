N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles New York ab

Los Angeles New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 30 2 7 2 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 0 Andújar lf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 0 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 Wade 3b 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 Rizzo ph-1b 1 0 1 2 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 2 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 000 010 — 1 New York 000 000 02x — 2

LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 10. 2B_Walsh (9), Gonzalez (5), Andújar (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (7), Andújar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Detmers 4 1-3 5 0 0 3 4 Herget 1 0 0 0 1 2 Loup 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ortega L,1-2 H,4 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Bradley BS,1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

New York Taillon W,6-1 8 2 1 1 0 5 Holmes S,7-7 1 0 0 0 1 1

Herget pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Holmes 2 (Trout,Walsh). WP_Ortega.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:08. A_33,476 (47,309).

