N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

New York

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29
1
2
1

Totals
30
2
7
2

Ward rf
4
0
0
0

LeMahieu 1b-3b
3
0
0
0

Ohtani dh
3
0
0
0

...

LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 10. 2B_Walsh (9), Gonzalez (5), Andújar (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (7), Andújar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Detmers 4 1-3 5 0 0 3 4
Herget 1 0 0 0 1 2
Loup 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ortega L,1-2 H,4 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Bradley BS,1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Taillon W,6-1 8 2 1 1 0 5
Holmes S,7-7 1 0 0 0 1 1

Herget pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Holmes 2 (Trout,Walsh). WP_Ortega.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:08. A_33,476 (47,309).

Top Stories