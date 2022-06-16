N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay New York ab

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 27 2 4 2 Bruján 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0 Margot dh 4 0 0 0 Judge cf 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 2 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Hicks lf 3 0 1 0 Ramírez rf 3 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 1 1 1 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 Torres ph 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 010 000 — 1 New York 000 001 001 — 2

DP_Tampa Bay 2, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR_Mejía (3), Rizzo (16). SB_Judge (4), Rizzo (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Beeks 2 0 0 0 0 1 Wisler 2 0 0 0 1 1 Raley H,9 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Thompson BS,3-7 0 1 1 1 2 0 Adam 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 Armstrong L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

New York Schmidt 3 1 0 0 1 5 Weber 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 King W,4-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_39,469 (47,309).

