N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
1
3
1
Totals
27
2
4
2
Bruján 2b
4
0
0
0
LeMahieu 2b
3
1
0
0
Margot dh
4
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Margot dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
DP_Tampa Bay 2, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR_Mejía (3), Rizzo (16). SB_Judge (4), Rizzo (6).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beeks
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley H,9
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson BS,3-7
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Adam
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schmidt
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Weber
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Marinaccio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|King W,4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:38. A_39,469 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.