N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:05 pm
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 27 2 4 2
Bruján 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0
Margot dh 4 0 0 0 Judge cf 2 0 0 0
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 2
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Hicks lf 3 0 1 0
Ramírez rf 3 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Mejía c 3 1 1 1 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
Torres ph 1 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1
New York 000 001 001 2

DP_Tampa Bay 2, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR_Mejía (3), Rizzo (16). SB_Judge (4), Rizzo (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Beeks 2 0 0 0 0 1
Wisler 2 0 0 0 1 1
Raley H,9 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Thompson BS,3-7 0 1 1 1 2 0
Adam 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1
Armstrong L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
New York
Schmidt 3 1 0 0 1 5
Weber 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
King W,4-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_39,469 (47,309).

Top Stories