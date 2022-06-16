N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
3
1
2
9
Bruján 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.144
Margot dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.310
Choi 1b
2
0
0
...
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000_1
|3
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001_2
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gallo in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR_Mejía (3), off Weber; Rizzo (16), off Armstrong. RBIs_Mejía (14), Rizzo 2 (43). SB_Judge (4), Rizzo (6). CS_Ramírez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); New York 3 (Stanton 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 1; New York 1 for 3.
GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Choi; Walls, Díaz, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.29
|Wisler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2.01
|Raley, H, 9
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Thompson, BS, 3-7
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|12
|6.75
|Adam
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.68
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.33
|Armstrong, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.16
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|50
|2.82
|Weber
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|48
|2.45
|Marinaccio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.55
|King, W, 4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.55
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:38. A_39,469 (47,309).
