Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:05 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
1
3
1
2
9

Bruján 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.144

Margot dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.310

Choi 1b
2
0
0
...

READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 9
Bruján 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .144
Margot dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .284
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Ramírez rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Mejía c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .206
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .146
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 4 2 3 5
LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .252
Judge cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .310
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .223
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Hicks lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .184
a-Torres ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Tampa Bay 000 010 000_1 3 0
New York 000 001 001_2 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gallo in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR_Mejía (3), off Weber; Rizzo (16), off Armstrong. RBIs_Mejía (14), Rizzo 2 (43). SB_Judge (4), Rizzo (6). CS_Ramírez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); New York 3 (Stanton 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 1; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Choi; Walls, Díaz, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beeks 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 1.29
Wisler 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 2.01
Raley, H, 9 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.00
Thompson, BS, 3-7 0 1 1 1 2 0 12 6.75
Adam 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.68
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.33
Armstrong, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 2.16
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Schmidt 3 1 0 0 1 5 50 2.82
Weber 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 48 2.45
Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.55
King, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.55

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_39,469 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|23 2022 Virtual NOAA Small Business...
6|23 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
6|23 AFFIRM After Hours: Public &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories