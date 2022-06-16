N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 2 9 Bruján 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .144 Margot dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .284 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Ramírez rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Mejía c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .206 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .146

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 4 2 3 5 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .252 Judge cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .310 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .223 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Hicks lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .184 a-Torres ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Tampa Bay 000 010 000_1 3 0 New York 000 001 001_2 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gallo in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR_Mejía (3), off Weber; Rizzo (16), off Armstrong. RBIs_Mejía (14), Rizzo 2 (43). SB_Judge (4), Rizzo (6). CS_Ramírez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); New York 3 (Stanton 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 1; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Choi; Walls, Díaz, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beeks 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 1.29 Wisler 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 2.01 Raley, H, 9 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.00 Thompson, BS, 3-7 0 1 1 1 2 0 12 6.75 Adam 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.68 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.33 Armstrong, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 2.16

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Schmidt 3 1 0 0 1 5 50 2.82 Weber 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 48 2.45 Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.55 King, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.55

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_39,469 (47,309).

