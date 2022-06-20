Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
June 20, 2022 10:37 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
4
7
3
2
11

LeMahieu 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.253

Judge cf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.301

Rizzo 1b
4
1
2
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 3 2 11
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Judge cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .238
Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Gallo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Donaldson dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .238
Hicks lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .237
Trevino c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .278
Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 3 2 5 14
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .269
Margot rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .302
Walls ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .286
Arozarena dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Bruján ss-rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .167
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .172
b-Ramírez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Paredes 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181
Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .179
Pinto c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154
a-Mejía ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .241
New York 100 000 102_4 7 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 020_2 3 1

a-doubled for Pinto in the 8th. b-flied out for Phillips in the 9th.

E_LeMahieu (1), Choi (2). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (13), Mejía (8). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Rizzo (19), off McClanahan. RBIs_Rizzo (49), Hicks (15), Trevino (19), Díaz (15), Margot (27). SB_Torres (2), Judge (5). SF_Trevino.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Stanton); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Mejía, Pinto). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Paredes, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 7 1-3 1 1 1 3 12 111 3.14
Holmes, W, 5-0 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 0.55
Peralta, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.42
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan 6 4 1 1 1 8 92 1.81
Thompson 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 6.14
Faucher 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 9.82
Adam, L, 0-2 1 2 2 2 0 0 21 1.30

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:12. A_16,504 (25,000).

