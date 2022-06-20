N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
7
3
2
11
LeMahieu 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.253
Judge cf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.301
Rizzo 1b
4
1
2
...
READ MORE
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|2
|11
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Judge cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Gallo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|5
|14
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Bruján ss-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|b-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Paredes 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Lowe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|a-Mejía ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|New York
|100
|000
|102_4
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020_2
|3
|1
a-doubled for Pinto in the 8th. b-flied out for Phillips in the 9th.
E_LeMahieu (1), Choi (2). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (13), Mejía (8). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Rizzo (19), off McClanahan. RBIs_Rizzo (49), Hicks (15), Trevino (19), Díaz (15), Margot (27). SB_Torres (2), Judge (5). SF_Trevino.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Stanton); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Mejía, Pinto). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Paredes, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|7
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|111
|3.14
|Holmes, W, 5-0
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|0.55
|Peralta, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|92
|1.81
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.14
|Faucher
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|9.82
|Adam, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|1.30
Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:12. A_16,504 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.