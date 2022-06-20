N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

4

7

3

2

11 LeMahieu 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.253 Judge cf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.301 Rizzo 1b

4

1

2

... READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 3 2 11 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Judge cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .238 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Gallo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Donaldson dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .238 Hicks lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .237 Trevino c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .278 Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 3 2 5 14 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .269 Margot rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .302 Walls ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .147 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .286 Arozarena dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Bruján ss-rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .167 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .172 b-Ramírez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Paredes 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181 Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .179 Pinto c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154 a-Mejía ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .241

New York 100 000 102_4 7 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 020_2 3 1

a-doubled for Pinto in the 8th. b-flied out for Phillips in the 9th.

E_LeMahieu (1), Choi (2). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (13), Mejía (8). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Rizzo (19), off McClanahan. RBIs_Rizzo (49), Hicks (15), Trevino (19), Díaz (15), Margot (27). SB_Torres (2), Judge (5). SF_Trevino.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Stanton); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Mejía, Pinto). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Paredes, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 7 1-3 1 1 1 3 12 111 3.14 Holmes, W, 5-0 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 0.55 Peralta, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.42

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 6 4 1 1 1 8 92 1.81 Thompson 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 6.14 Faucher 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 9.82 Adam, L, 0-2 1 2 2 2 0 0 21 1.30

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:12. A_16,504 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.