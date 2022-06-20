N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

New York
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
4
7
3
Totals
31
2
3
2
LeMahieu 3b
4
0
0
0
Díaz 3b
4
0
0
1
Judge cf
3
0
0
0
...
|New York
|100
|000
|102
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E_LeMahieu (1), Choi (2). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (13), Mejía (8). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Rizzo (19). SB_Torres (2), Judge (5). SF_Trevino (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|7
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Holmes W,5-0
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta S,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Faucher
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adam L,0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:12. A_16,504 (25,000).
