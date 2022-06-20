N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

New York Tampa Bay ab

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 3 Totals 31 2 3 2 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 1 Judge cf 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 Walls ss 0 0 0 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Gallo rf 0 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 Bruján ss-rf 3 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 4 1 2 0 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 Hicks lf 4 1 2 1 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 2 0 0 1 Ramírez ph 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 1 1 0 Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 Pinto c 2 0 0 0 Mejía ph-c 2 1 1 0

New York 100 000 102 — 4 Tampa Bay 000 000 020 — 2

E_LeMahieu (1), Choi (2). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (13), Mejía (8). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Rizzo (19). SB_Torres (2), Judge (5). SF_Trevino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole 7 1-3 1 1 1 3 12 Holmes W,5-0 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Peralta S,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

Tampa Bay McClanahan 6 4 1 1 1 8 Thompson 1 1 1 0 0 2 Faucher 1 0 0 0 1 1 Adam L,0-2 1 2 2 2 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:12. A_16,504 (25,000).

