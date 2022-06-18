On Air: This Just In
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 6:29 pm
< a min read
      

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 6
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
LeMahieu 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Judge dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .231
Torres 2b 4 2 2 0 0 2 .259
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Hicks cf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .230
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .229
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 3 12
Springer cf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .265
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .173
New York 000 301 000_4 8 0
Toronto 000 000 000_0 5 0

LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Hicks (2), Torres (11), Kiner-Falefa (11), Tapia (11). RBIs_Hicks 3 (14), Kiner-Falefa (18).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gonzalez, Torres, Trevino); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Biggio, Espinal). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Toronto 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Hicks, Carpenter, Kirk. GIDP_LeMahieu, Bichette.

DP_New York 1 (Carpenter, Torres, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 8-1 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 8 88 2.70
King, H, 10 2 1 0 0 1 3 33 2.41
Holmes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.28
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, L, 8-2 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 94 2.00
Phelps 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.10
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.76
Thornton 2 1 0 0 1 0 26 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0, Holmes 1-0, Phelps 1-0, Mayza 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Trevino).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_45,055 (53,506).

