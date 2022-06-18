N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
8
4
3
6
Carpenter 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.250
LeMahieu 3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.260
Judge dh
5
0
0
LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Hicks (2), Torres (11), Kiner-Falefa (11), Tapia (11). RBIs_Hicks 3 (14), Kiner-Falefa (18).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gonzalez, Torres, Trevino); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Biggio, Espinal). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Toronto 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gallo, Hicks, Carpenter, Kirk. GIDP_LeMahieu, Bichette.
DP_New York 1 (Carpenter, Torres, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 8-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|88
|2.70
|King, H, 10
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|2.41
|Holmes
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.28
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 8-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|94
|2.00
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.10
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.76
|Thornton
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0, Holmes 1-0, Phelps 1-0, Mayza 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Trevino).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:05. A_45,055 (53,506).
