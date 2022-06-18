N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 3 6 Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 LeMahieu 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Judge dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .231 Torres 2b 4 2 2 0 0 2 .259 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Hicks cf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .230 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .229

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 3 12 Springer cf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .265 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .173

New York 000 301 000_4 8 0 Toronto 000 000 000_0 5 0

LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Hicks (2), Torres (11), Kiner-Falefa (11), Tapia (11). RBIs_Hicks 3 (14), Kiner-Falefa (18).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gonzalez, Torres, Trevino); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Biggio, Espinal). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Toronto 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Hicks, Carpenter, Kirk. GIDP_LeMahieu, Bichette.

DP_New York 1 (Carpenter, Torres, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 8-1 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 8 88 2.70 King, H, 10 2 1 0 0 1 3 33 2.41 Holmes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.28

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, L, 8-2 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 94 2.00 Phelps 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.10 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.76 Thornton 2 1 0 0 1 0 26 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0, Holmes 1-0, Phelps 1-0, Mayza 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Trevino).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_45,055 (53,506).

