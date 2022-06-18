N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

New York Toronto ab

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 0 5 0 Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 1 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 1 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Judge dh 5 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 Kirk c 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 2 2 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 0 2 3 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0

New York 000 301 000 — 4 Toronto 000 000 000 — 0

DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Hicks (2), Torres (11), Kiner-Falefa (11), Tapia (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon W,8-1 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 8 King H,10 2 1 0 0 1 3 Holmes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Manoah L,8-2 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 Phelps 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Thornton 2 1 0 0 1 0

King pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah (Trevino).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_45,055 (53,506).

