On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 6:29 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
4
8
4

Totals
31
0
5
0

Carpenter 3b
4
0
0
0

Springer cf
1
0
0
0

LeMahieu 3b
1
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 0 5 0
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 1 0 0 0
LeMahieu 3b 1 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Judge dh 5 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 Kirk c 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 2 2 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Hicks cf 4 0 2 3 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0
New York 000 301 000 4
Toronto 000 000 000 0

DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Hicks (2), Torres (11), Kiner-Falefa (11), Tapia (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon W,8-1 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 8
King H,10 2 1 0 0 1 3
Holmes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Manoah L,8-2 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 5
Phelps 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Thornton 2 1 0 0 1 0

King pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah (Trevino).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_45,055 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News