N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

New York
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
4
8
4
Totals
31
0
5
0
Carpenter 3b
4
0
0
0
Springer cf
1
0
0
0
LeMahieu 3b
1
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|301
|000
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Hicks (2), Torres (11), Kiner-Falefa (11), Tapia (11).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,8-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|King H,10
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Holmes
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah L,8-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thornton
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
King pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Manoah (Trevino).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:05. A_45,055 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.