N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 7 4 8 8 LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .260 Judge cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .302 Rizzo dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Stanton rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .245 Hicks lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 a-Torres ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .269 Trevino c 5 1 2 2 0 1 .283 Gallo lf-rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .180

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 10 4 3 5 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Ramírez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .301 Choi 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .293 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Paredes 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211 Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Lowe cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .173 Bruján rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .165 Walls ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .158

New York 000 101 120_5 7 0 Tampa Bay 030 100 000_4 10 1

a-grounded out for Carpenter in the 7th.

E_Walls (9). LOB_New York 12, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mejía (9), Arozarena (14), Walls (8). HR_Judge (26), off Baz; Judge (27), off Poche; Trevino (6), off Garza Jr.; Paredes (9), off Montgomery; Bruján (2), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge 2 (52), Trevino 2 (21), Paredes (17), Bruján 3 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Rizzo 2, Stanton, LeMahieu 2); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Bruján. GIDP_Paredes.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Carpenter).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 6 9 4 4 2 2 81 2.97 Schmidt, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 3.00 King, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.35 Holmes, S, 12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.53

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Baz 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 6 78 4.15 B.Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.66 Faucher, H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 22 9.00 Adam, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.26 Poche, H, 9 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 15 2.35 Thompson, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.79 Garza Jr., L, 0-2, BS, 0-2 2 1 2 2 3 1 49 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_B.Raley 3-0, Adam 3-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Schmidt (Choi). HBP_Garza Jr. (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:35. A_12,264 (25,000).

