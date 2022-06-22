N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|8
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Judge cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Hicks lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|a-Torres ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Gallo lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.180
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|3
|5
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Paredes 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Lowe cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Bruján rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.165
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|New York
|000
|101
|120_5
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|100
|000_4
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Carpenter in the 7th.
E_Walls (9). LOB_New York 12, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mejía (9), Arozarena (14), Walls (8). HR_Judge (26), off Baz; Judge (27), off Poche; Trevino (6), off Garza Jr.; Paredes (9), off Montgomery; Bruján (2), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge 2 (52), Trevino 2 (21), Paredes (17), Bruján 3 (12).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Rizzo 2, Stanton, LeMahieu 2); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Bruján. GIDP_Paredes.
DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Carpenter).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|81
|2.97
|Schmidt, W, 4-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.00
|King, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.35
|Holmes, S, 12-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.53
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|78
|4.15
|B.Raley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.66
|Faucher, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|22
|9.00
|Adam, H, 10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.26
|Poche, H, 9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.35
|Thompson, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.79
|Garza Jr., L, 0-2, BS, 0-2
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|49
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored_B.Raley 3-0, Adam 3-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Schmidt (Choi). HBP_Garza Jr. (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:35. A_12,264 (25,000).
