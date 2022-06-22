N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

New York Tampa Bay ab

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 7 4 Totals 34 4 10 4 LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Judge cf 5 2 2 2 Ramírez dh 3 0 1 0 Rizzo dh 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 2 0 Stanton rf 3 1 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Hicks lf 0 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 1 1 1 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 1 1 0 Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0 Lowe cf 4 1 1 0 Torres ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Bruján rf 4 1 1 3 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 2 0 Trevino c 5 1 2 2 Gallo lf-rf 2 0 0 0

New York 000 101 120 — 5 Tampa Bay 030 100 000 — 4

E_Walls (9). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 12, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mejía (9), Arozarena (14), Walls (8). HR_Judge 2 (27), Trevino (6), Paredes (9), Bruján (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 6 9 4 4 2 2 Schmidt W,4-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 King H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holmes S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Baz 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 6 B.Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Faucher H,1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 Adam H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Poche H,9 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Thompson H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garza Jr. L,0-2 BS,0-2 2 1 2 2 3 1

HBP_Garza Jr. (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:35. A_12,264 (25,000).

