Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 11:01 pm
New York

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
5
7
4

Totals
34
4
10
4

LeMahieu 2b-1b
3
0
1
0

Díaz 3b
4
0
0
0

Judge cf
5
2
2
2

...

New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 7 4 Totals 34 4 10 4
LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Judge cf 5 2 2 2 Ramírez dh 3 0 1 0
Rizzo dh 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 2 0
Stanton rf 3 1 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
Hicks lf 0 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 1 1 1
Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 1 1 0
Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0 Lowe cf 4 1 1 0
Torres ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Bruján rf 4 1 1 3
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 2 0
Trevino c 5 1 2 2
Gallo lf-rf 2 0 0 0
New York 000 101 120 5
Tampa Bay 030 100 000 4

E_Walls (9). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 12, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mejía (9), Arozarena (14), Walls (8). HR_Judge 2 (27), Trevino (6), Paredes (9), Bruján (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 6 9 4 4 2 2
Schmidt W,4-2 1 1 0 0 1 1
King H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holmes S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Baz 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 6
B.Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Faucher H,1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1
Adam H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Poche H,9 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Thompson H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garza Jr. L,0-2 BS,0-2 2 1 2 2 3 1

HBP_Garza Jr. (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:35. A_12,264 (25,000).

