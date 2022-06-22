N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

New York
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
5
7
4
Totals
34
4
10
4
LeMahieu 2b-1b
3
0
1
0
Díaz 3b
4
0
0
0
Judge cf
5
2
2
2
...
E_Walls (9). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 12, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mejía (9), Arozarena (14), Walls (8). HR_Judge 2 (27), Trevino (6), Paredes (9), Bruján (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Schmidt W,4-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|King H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes S,12-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baz
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|B.Raley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faucher H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Adam H,10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche H,9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garza Jr. L,0-2 BS,0-2
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
HBP_Garza Jr. (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:35. A_12,264 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.