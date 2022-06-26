N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

On Air: Federal News Network program
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 6 3 5 14
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .275
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288
a-Matijevic ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .234
Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .223
Peña ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .277
Dubón lf-cf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .245
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
b-Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .312
Díaz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .147
c-J.Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .095
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 4 6 7 9
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .260
Judge cf 4 1 1 3 1 0 .294
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .221
Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .242
Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .226
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Hicks lf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .222
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
d-Carpenter ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .257
Houston 100 200 000 0_3 6 1
New York 000 000 120 3_6 4 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Brantley in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Meyers in the 9th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th. d-intentionally walked for Trevino in the 10th.

E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), off Cortes; Stanton (17), off Urquidy; LeMahieu (7), off Maton; Judge (28), off Martinez. RBIs_Altuve (26), Dubón 2 (7), Stanton (47), LeMahieu 2 (31), Judge 3 (56). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). CS_Dubón (3). S_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Brantley, Tucker); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; New York 1 for 4.

GIDP_Hicks.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel; J.Castro, Bregman, J.Castro).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 7 1 1 1 3 3 100 4.36
Maton, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 25 3.77
B.Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.28
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.71
Martinez, L, 0-1 2-3 1 3 2 1 1 9 1.02
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes 5 5 3 3 2 7 85 2.51
M.Castro 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 3.65
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.25
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.52
King, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_B.Abreu 2-0. IBB_off Holmes (Alvarez), off Martinez (Carpenter).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).

