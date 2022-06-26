N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

Houston New York ab

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 6 3 Totals 30 6 4 6 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 2 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 1 1 3 Matijevic ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 Dubón lf-cf 4 0 1 2 Hicks lf 4 1 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Díaz lf 0 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 0 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 J.Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0

Houston 100 200 000 0 — 3 New York 000 000 120 3 — 6

E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). DP_Houston 2, New York 0. LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), Stanton (17), LeMahieu (7), Judge (28). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Urquidy 7 1 1 1 3 3 Maton BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 B.Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2 Martinez L,0-1 2-3 1 3 2 1 1

New York Cortes 5 5 3 3 2 7 M.Castro 2 1 0 0 0 3 Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2 Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1 King W,5-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).

