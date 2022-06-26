On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 5:41 pm
< a min read
      

Houston

New York

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
3
6
3

Totals
30
6
4
6

Altuve 2b
3
1
1
1

LeMahieu 3b
4
1
1
2

Brantley dh
3
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 6 3 Totals 30 6 4 6
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 2
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 1 1 3
Matijevic ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1
Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0
Dubón lf-cf 4 0 1 2 Hicks lf 4 1 0 0
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0
Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Díaz lf 0 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 0 1 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
J.Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0
Houston 100 200 000 0 3
New York 000 000 120 3 6

E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). DP_Houston 2, New York 0. LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), Stanton (17), LeMahieu (7), Judge (28). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 7 1 1 1 3 3
Maton BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 2 2
B.Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2
Martinez L,0-1 2-3 1 3 2 1 1
New York
Cortes 5 5 3 3 2 7
M.Castro 2 1 0 0 0 3
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1
King W,5-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News