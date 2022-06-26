N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

Houston
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
3
6
3
Totals
30
6
4
6
Altuve 2b
3
1
1
1
LeMahieu 3b
4
1
1
2
Brantley dh
3
0
0
0
...
E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). DP_Houston 2, New York 0. LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), Stanton (17), LeMahieu (7), Judge (28). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|7
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Maton BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|B.Abreu
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martinez L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|M.Castro
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|King W,5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).
