N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

1

7

1

5

11 Ohtani p-dh

5

0

1

0

0

2

.247 Ward rf

4

1

1

0

1

2

.344 Trout cf

3

0

0

... READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 5 11 Ohtani p-dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Ward rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .344 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .297 Duffy 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .309 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .197

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 13 6 2 6 Carpenter dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .188 a-Andújar ph-dh 1 0 0 1 0 1 .273 Judge cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .308 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Torres 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .175 Hicks lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .218 Trevino c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275 Gonzalez ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .228

Los Angeles 000 000 010_1 7 0 New York 201 120 00x_6 13 0

a-sacrificed for Carpenter in the 5th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, New York 8. 2B_Lagares (2), Torres (7), Gonzalez (4). HR_Carpenter (3), off Ohtani; Torres (10), off Ohtani; Judge (19), off Ohtani; LeMahieu (4), off Diaz. RBIs_Rengifo (7), Carpenter (4), Torres (25), Judge (39), Gonzalez (4), LeMahieu (20), Andújar (3). SF_Andújar.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Rengifo, Ohtani, Velazquez 3, Walsh 2); New York 6 (Gallo, Torres 2, Judge, Carpenter 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; New York 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani, L, 3-4 3 8 4 4 1 2 75 3.99 Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 4.50 Diaz 4 4 2 2 0 2 53 1.32

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes, W, 5-1 7 5 0 0 2 7 96 1.50 Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 25 1.23 Peralta, S, 1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-1, Peralta 3-0. IBB_off Quijada (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_30,518 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.