N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
7
1
5
11
Ohtani p-dh
5
0
1
0
0
2
.247
Ward rf
4
1
1
0
1
2
.344
Trout cf
3
0
0
a-sacrificed for Carpenter in the 5th.
LOB_Los Angeles 10, New York 8. 2B_Lagares (2), Torres (7), Gonzalez (4). HR_Carpenter (3), off Ohtani; Torres (10), off Ohtani; Judge (19), off Ohtani; LeMahieu (4), off Diaz. RBIs_Rengifo (7), Carpenter (4), Torres (25), Judge (39), Gonzalez (4), LeMahieu (20), Andújar (3). SF_Andújar.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Rengifo, Ohtani, Velazquez 3, Walsh 2); New York 6 (Gallo, Torres 2, Judge, Carpenter 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; New York 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Rizzo.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 3-4
|3
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|75
|3.99
|Quijada
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.50
|Diaz
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|53
|1.32
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 5-1
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|96
|1.50
|Schmidt
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|25
|1.23
|Peralta, S, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-1, Peralta 3-0. IBB_off Quijada (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:07. A_30,518 (47,309).
