On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
1
7
1
5
11

Ohtani p-dh
5
0
1
0
0
2
.247

Ward rf
4
1
1
0
1
2
.344

Trout cf
3
0
0
...

READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 5 11
Ohtani p-dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Ward rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .344
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .297
Duffy 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .309
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .197
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 13 6 2 6
Carpenter dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .188
a-Andújar ph-dh 1 0 0 1 0 1 .273
Judge cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .308
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Torres 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .175
Hicks lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .218
Trevino c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Gonzalez ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .228
Los Angeles 000 000 010_1 7 0
New York 201 120 00x_6 13 0

a-sacrificed for Carpenter in the 5th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, New York 8. 2B_Lagares (2), Torres (7), Gonzalez (4). HR_Carpenter (3), off Ohtani; Torres (10), off Ohtani; Judge (19), off Ohtani; LeMahieu (4), off Diaz. RBIs_Rengifo (7), Carpenter (4), Torres (25), Judge (39), Gonzalez (4), LeMahieu (20), Andújar (3). SF_Andújar.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Rengifo, Ohtani, Velazquez 3, Walsh 2); New York 6 (Gallo, Torres 2, Judge, Carpenter 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; New York 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, L, 3-4 3 8 4 4 1 2 75 3.99
Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 4.50
Diaz 4 4 2 2 0 2 53 1.32
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes, W, 5-1 7 5 0 0 2 7 96 1.50
Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 25 1.23
Peralta, S, 1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-1, Peralta 3-0. IBB_off Quijada (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_30,518 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|9 AFCEA Bethesda June Webinar
6|9 BD & Capture Strategy Workshop: How...
6|9 End-to-End Records Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories