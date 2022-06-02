N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
1
7
1
Totals
35
6
13
6
Ohtani p-dh
5
0
1
0
Carpenter dh
3
1
1
1
Ward rf
4
1
1
0
...
DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, New York 8. 2B_Lagares (2), Torres (7), Gonzalez (4). HR_Carpenter (3), Torres (10), Judge (19), LeMahieu (4). SF_Andújar (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani L,3-4
|3
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Quijada
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diaz
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes W,5-1
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Schmidt
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Peralta S,1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Ohtani pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:07. A_30,518 (47,309).
