N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 35 6 13 6 Ohtani p-dh 5 0 1 0 Carpenter dh 3 1 1 1 Ward rf 4 1 1 0 Andújar ph-dh 1 0 0 1 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 1 2 1 Duffy 3b 3 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 1 Torres 2b 4 1 2 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 1 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 Hicks lf 4 2 3 0 Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 2 0 Gonzalez ss 4 0 2 1

Los Angeles 000 000 010 — 1 New York 201 120 00x — 6

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, New York 8. 2B_Lagares (2), Torres (7), Gonzalez (4). HR_Carpenter (3), Torres (10), Judge (19), LeMahieu (4). SF_Andújar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Ohtani L,3-4 3 8 4 4 1 2 Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 2 Diaz 4 4 2 2 0 2

New York Cortes W,5-1 7 5 0 0 2 7 Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 Peralta S,1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Ohtani pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_30,518 (47,309).

