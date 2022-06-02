On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

New York

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
1
7
1

Totals
35
6
13
6

Ohtani p-dh
5
0
1
0

Carpenter dh
3
1
1
1

Ward rf
4
1
1
0

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, New York 8. 2B_Lagares (2), Torres (7), Gonzalez (4). HR_Carpenter (3), Torres (10), Judge (19), LeMahieu (4). SF_Andújar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani L,3-4 3 8 4 4 1 2
Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 2
Diaz 4 4 2 2 0 2
New York
Cortes W,5-1 7 5 0 0 2 7
Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 2 2
Peralta S,1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Ohtani pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_30,518 (47,309).

Top Stories