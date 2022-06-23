N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Houston New York ab

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 32 7 6 7 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 0 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 0 0 Brantley dh 5 1 1 0 Judge cf 5 1 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 5 1 2 3 Stanton dh 3 2 1 3 Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Hicks lf 3 1 1 3 Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Siri cf 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 1 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0

Houston 303 000 000 — 6 New York 300 000 004 — 7

E_Bregman (3). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Altuve 2 (13), Gurriel (20). HR_Bregman (9), Alvarez (22), Stanton (15), Hicks (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez 6 2 3 3 3 7 Neris H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1 Montero H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly L,1-2 BS,14-17 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 Stanek 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

New York Taillon 5 2-3 10 6 6 0 3 Luetge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 A.Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 0 M.Castro W,4-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Taillon (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:24. A_44,071 (47,309).

