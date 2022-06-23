N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Houston
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
6
11
6
Totals
32
7
6
7
Altuve 2b
4
2
3
0
LeMahieu 3b
3
1
0
0
Brantley dh
5
1
1
0
...
READ MORE
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|6
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|303
|000
|000
|—
|6
|New York
|300
|000
|004
|—
|7
E_Bregman (3). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Altuve 2 (13), Gurriel (20). HR_Bregman (9), Alvarez (22), Stanton (15), Hicks (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|6
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Neris H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly L,1-2 BS,14-17
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Stanek
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon
|5
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M.Castro W,4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Taillon (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:24. A_44,071 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.