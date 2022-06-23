Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 10:47 pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 6 2 5
Altuve 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .278
Brantley dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .296
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 1 2 .234
Alvarez lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .317
Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .147
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 6 7 6 10
LeMahieu 3b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .257
Judge cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Stanton dh 3 2 1 3 1 0 .246
Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .257
Hicks lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .233
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Trevino c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .176
Houston 303 000 000_6 11 1
New York 300 000 004_7 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Bregman (3). LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Altuve 2 (13), Gurriel (20). HR_Bregman (9), off Taillon; Alvarez (22), off Taillon; Stanton (15), off Valdez; Hicks (3), off Pressly. RBIs_Bregman 3 (35), Alvarez 3 (54), Stanton 3 (45), Hicks 3 (18), Judge (53). CS_Kiner-Falefa (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Dubón 2, Brantley 2); New York 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 10; New York 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Rizzo. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez 6 2 3 3 3 7 101 2.90
Neris, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.86
Montero, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.88
Pressly, L, 1-2, BS, 14-17 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 26 4.26
Stanek 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 0.74
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 5 2-3 10 6 6 0 3 90 3.19
Luetge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.43
A.Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.21
M.Castro, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-1, Luetge 1-0. HBP_Taillon (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:24. A_44,071 (47,309).

Top Stories