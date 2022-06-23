N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 2 5 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .278 Brantley dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .296 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 1 2 .234 Alvarez lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .317 Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .147

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 6 7 6 10 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .257 Judge cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Stanton dh 3 2 1 3 1 0 .246 Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .257 Hicks lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .233 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Trevino c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .176

Houston 303 000 000_6 11 1 New York 300 000 004_7 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Bregman (3). LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Altuve 2 (13), Gurriel (20). HR_Bregman (9), off Taillon; Alvarez (22), off Taillon; Stanton (15), off Valdez; Hicks (3), off Pressly. RBIs_Bregman 3 (35), Alvarez 3 (54), Stanton 3 (45), Hicks 3 (18), Judge (53). CS_Kiner-Falefa (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Dubón 2, Brantley 2); New York 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 10; New York 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Rizzo. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 6 2 3 3 3 7 101 2.90 Neris, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.86 Montero, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.88 Pressly, L, 1-2, BS, 14-17 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 26 4.26 Stanek 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 0.74

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon 5 2-3 10 6 6 0 3 90 3.19 Luetge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.43 A.Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.21 M.Castro, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-1, Luetge 1-0. HBP_Taillon (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:24. A_44,071 (47,309).

