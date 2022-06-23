N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
6
11
6
2
5
Altuve 2b
4
2
3
0
0
0
.278
Brantley dh
5
1
1
0
0
0
.296
Bregman 3b
4
2
2
3
|Houston
|303
|000
|000_6
|11
|1
|New York
|300
|000
|004_7
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Bregman (3). LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Altuve 2 (13), Gurriel (20). HR_Bregman (9), off Taillon; Alvarez (22), off Taillon; Stanton (15), off Valdez; Hicks (3), off Pressly. RBIs_Bregman 3 (35), Alvarez 3 (54), Stanton 3 (45), Hicks 3 (18), Judge (53). CS_Kiner-Falefa (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Dubón 2, Brantley 2); New York 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 10; New York 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Rizzo. GIDP_Maldonado.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|6
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|101
|2.90
|Neris, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
|Montero, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.88
|Pressly, L, 1-2, BS, 14-17
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|26
|4.26
|Stanek
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.74
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|0
|3
|90
|3.19
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.43
|A.Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.21
|M.Castro, W, 4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-1, Luetge 1-0. HBP_Taillon (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:24. A_44,071 (47,309).
