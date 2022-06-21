NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through June 20
Through June 20
1. Chase Elliott, 536.
2. Ross Chastain, 520.
3. Kyle Busch, 513.
4. Ryan Blaney, 511.
5. Joey Logano, 506.
6. Martin Truex Jr, 481.
7. Kyle Larson, 476.
8. William Byron, 466.
9. Alex Bowman, 460.
10. Christopher Bell, 444.
11. Aric Almirola, 423.
12. Kevin Harvick, 416.
13. Chase Briscoe, 386.
14. Tyler Reddick, 381.
15. Austin Dillon, 376.
16. Erik Jones, 368.
17. Daniel Suárez, 366.
18. Austin Cindric, 362.
19. Kurt Busch, 355.
20. Michael McDowell, 330.
21. Denny Hamlin, 325.
22. Chris Buescher, 318.
23. Justin Haley, 310.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 288.
25. Bubba Wallace, 284.
26. Ty Dillon, 270.
27. Cole Custer, 262.
28. Harrison Burton, 241.
29. Todd Gilliland, 239.
30. Brad Keselowski, 227.
31. Corey Lajoie, 185.
32. Cody Ware, 119.
33. BJ McLeod, 104.
34. David Ragan, 61.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Joey Hand, 19.
37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
38. Boris Said, 11.
