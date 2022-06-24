NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Rackley Roofing 200 Results

Friday At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Ryan Preece, Ford, 150 laps, 59 points. 2. (2) Zane Smith, Ford, 150, 54. 3. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 150, 39. 4. (12) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 150, 39. 5. (9) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150, 45. 6. (13) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 150, 39. 7. (16) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150, 30. 8. (36) Max Gutierrez, Chevrolet, 150, 29. ... ... READ MORE

Friday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Ryan Preece, Ford, 150 laps, 59 points.

2. (2) Zane Smith, Ford, 150, 54.

3. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 150, 39.

4. (12) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 150, 39.

5. (9) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150, 45.

6. (13) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 150, 39.

7. (16) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150, 30.

8. (36) Max Gutierrez, Chevrolet, 150, 29.

9. (11) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 150, 28.

10. (18) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 150, 27.

11. (5) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 150, 35.

12. (15) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 150, 29.

13. (19) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 150, 24.

14. (24) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 150, 23.

15. (6) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 150, 28.

16. (32) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 150, 21.

17. (20) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 150, 20.

18. (21) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 150, 19.

19. (17) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 150, 18.

20. (23) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 150, 17.

21. (29) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 150, 16.

22. (25) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 150, 15.

23. (26) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150, 14.

24. (30) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 150, 13.

25. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 150, 12.

26. (33) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 150, 11.

27. (31) Todd Bodine, Toyota, 148, 12.

28. (14) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 144, 9.

29. (34) Chris Hacker, Chevrolet, 144, 8.

30. (22) Tanner Gray, Ford, 143, 7.

31. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, accident, 132, 8.

32. (7) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, accident, 126, 6.

33. (4) Corey Heim, Toyota, accident, 126, 20.

34. (28) Camden Murphy, Toyota, accident, 20, 3.

35. (10) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 2.

36. (35) Chase Janes, Toyota, reargear, 1, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.711 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.507 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Preece 0; Z.Smith 1-49; T.Majeski 50-53; Z.Smith 54-73; R.Preece 74-98; Z.Smith 99; P.Kligerman 100-101; R.Preece 102-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Preece, 2 times for 74 laps; Z.Smith, 3 times for 70 laps; T.Majeski, 1 time for 4 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Heim, 2; J.Nemechek, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Friesen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 481; 2. Z.Smith, 476; 3. B.Rhodes, 471; 4. C.Smith, 467; 5. T.Majeski, 438; 6. S.Friesen, 432; 7. C.Eckes, 408; 8. C.Hocevar, 386; 9. G.Enfinger, 383; 10. M.Crafton, 352; 11. D.Kraus, 325; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 309; 13. T.Gray, 302; 14. T.Ankrum, 299; 15. C.Purdy, 246; 16. Ti.Hill, 221.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.