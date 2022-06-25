Nashville 3, D.C. United 1

Nashville
2
1
—
3
D.C. United
0
1
—
1
First Half_1, Nashville, Lovitz, 1, 6th minute; 2, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 7 (McCarty), 45th+1.
Second Half_3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 8 (Leal), 50th; 4, D.C. United, Fountas, 6 (Robertha), 59th.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Will Meyer, Elliot Panicco; D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin.
Yellow Cards_Najar, D.C. United, 21st; Lovitz, Nashville, 26th; Zimmermann, Nashville, 54th; Romney,...
READ MORE
|Nashville
|2
|1
|—
|3
|D.C. United
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Nashville, Lovitz, 1, 6th minute; 2, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 7 (McCarty), 45th+1.
Second Half_3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 8 (Leal), 50th; 4, D.C. United, Fountas, 6 (Robertha), 59th.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Will Meyer, Elliot Panicco; D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin.
Yellow Cards_Najar, D.C. United, 21st; Lovitz, Nashville, 26th; Zimmermann, Nashville, 54th; Romney, Nashville, 60th; Birnbaum, D.C. United, 63rd; Anunga, Nashville, 84th; Haakenson, Nashville, 90th+2.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Justin Howard, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
A_19,325.
___
Lineups
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz (Taylor Washington, 86th), Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis, Hany Mukhtar (Ethan Zubak, 86th), Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 62nd), Dax McCarty (Brian Anunga, 74th), Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong (Ake Arnaud Loba, 74th).
D.C. United_Rafael Romo; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel (Donovan Pines, 56th), Brendan Hines-Ike, Andy Najar, Bradley Shaun Smith (Kimarni Smith, 71st); Sofiane Djeffal (Nigel Robertha, 46th), Chris Durkin, Russell Canouse (Drew Skundrich, 83rd); Taxiarchis Fountas, Ola Kamara (Michael Estrada, 56th).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.