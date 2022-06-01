All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|17
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|23
|27
|.460
|10½
|Philadelphia
|21
|29
|.420
|12½
|Miami
|19
|27
|.413
|12½
|Washington
|18
|33
|.353
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|19
|.627
|_
|St. Louis
|28
|21
|.571
|3
|Pittsburgh
|21
|27
|.438
|9½
|Chicago
|20
|29
|.408
|11
|Cincinnati
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|16
|.673
|_
|San Diego
|30
|19
|.612
|3
|San Francisco
|27
|21
|.563
|5½
|Arizona
|25
|26
|.490
|9
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami at Colorado, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Gomber 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
