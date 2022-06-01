On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 34 17 .667 _
Atlanta 23 27 .460 10½
Philadelphia 21 29 .420 12½
Miami 19 27 .413 12½
Washington 18 33 .353 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 19 .627 _
St. Louis 28 21 .571 3
Pittsburgh 21 27 .438
Chicago 20 29 .408 11
Cincinnati 17 31 .354 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 16 .673 _
San Diego 30 19 .612 3
San Francisco 27 21 .563
Arizona 25 26 .490 9
Colorado 22 26 .458 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Gomber 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories