On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
38
19
.667
_

Atlanta
28
27
.509
9

Philadelphia
25
29
.463
11½

Miami
22
30
.423
13½

Washington
21
35
.375
16½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 19 .667 _
Atlanta 28 27 .509 9
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11½
Miami 22 30 .423 13½
Washington 21 35 .375 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 _
St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½
Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7
Chicago 23 32 .418
Cincinnati 19 35 .352 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 19 .648 _
San Diego 33 22 .600
San Francisco 29 24 .547
Arizona 26 30 .464 10
Colorado 23 31 .426 12

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|13 JBSA Innovation Day at Lackland AFB
6|13 AI TechConnect Conference & Expo
6|13 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories