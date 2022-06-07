All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|19
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|28
|27
|.509
|9
|Philadelphia
|25
|29
|.463
|11½
|Miami
|22
|30
|.423
|13½
|Washington
|21
|35
|.375
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|23
|.589
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|23
|.582
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|28
|.462
|7
|Chicago
|23
|32
|.418
|9½
|Cincinnati
|19
|35
|.352
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|San Diego
|33
|22
|.600
|2½
|San Francisco
|29
|24
|.547
|5½
|Arizona
|26
|30
|.464
|10
|Colorado
|23
|31
|.426
|12
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Faedo 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
