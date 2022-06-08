On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 20 .655 _
Atlanta 29 27 .518 8
Philadelphia 26 29 .473 10½
Miami 23 30 .434 12½
Washington 21 36 .368 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 24 .579 _
St. Louis 32 24 .571 ½
Pittsburgh 24 30 .444
Chicago 23 33 .411
Cincinnati 20 35 .364 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 20 .636 _
San Diego 34 22 .607
San Francisco 29 25 .537
Arizona 26 31 .456 10
Colorado 24 31 .436 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

