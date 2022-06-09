All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|21
|.644
|_
|Atlanta
|30
|27
|.526
|7
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|9½
|Miami
|24
|30
|.444
|11½
|Washington
|21
|37
|.362
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|25
|.561
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|30
|.444
|7
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|Cincinnati
|20
|36
|.357
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|San Diego
|35
|22
|.614
|1½
|San Francisco
|30
|25
|.545
|5½
|Arizona
|27
|31
|.466
|10
|Colorado
|24
|32
|.429
|12
___
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
