All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|21
|.644
|_
|Atlanta
|32
|27
|.542
|6
|Philadelphia
|29
|29
|.500
|8½
|Miami
|25
|30
|.455
|11
|Washington
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|Milwaukee
|33
|27
|.550
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|32
|.429
|7½
|Chicago
|23
|34
|.404
|9
|Cincinnati
|20
|38
|.345
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|San Diego
|35
|22
|.614
|2
|San Francisco
|30
|26
|.536
|6½
|Arizona
|28
|32
|.467
|10½
|Colorado
|25
|32
|.439
|12
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Colorado 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, Washington 4
Friday’s Games
Washington 11, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
