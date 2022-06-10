Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 21 .644 _
Atlanta 32 27 .542 6
Philadelphia 29 29 .500
Miami 25 30 .455 11
Washington 22 38 .367 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 33 26 .559 _
Milwaukee 33 27 .550 ½
Pittsburgh 24 32 .429
Chicago 23 34 .404 9
Cincinnati 20 38 .345 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 20 .649 _
San Diego 35 22 .614 2
San Francisco 30 26 .536
Arizona 28 32 .467 10½
Colorado 25 32 .439 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Colorado 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, Washington 4

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories