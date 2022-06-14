All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
40
22
.645
_
Atlanta
35
27
.565
5
Philadelphia
31
30
.508
8½
Miami
27
32
.458
11½
Washington
23
40
.365
17½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|22
|.645
|_
|Atlanta
|35
|27
|.565
|5
|Philadelphia
|31
|30
|.508
|8½
|Miami
|27
|32
|.458
|11½
|Washington
|23
|40
|.365
|17½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|Pittsburgh
|24
|35
|.407
|9½
|Chicago
|23
|37
|.383
|11
|Cincinnati
|22
|39
|.361
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|San Diego
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|San Francisco
|34
|26
|.567
|3
|Arizona
|29
|34
|.460
|9½
|Colorado
|27
|34
|.443
|10½
___
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Washington 5
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.