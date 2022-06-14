On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
40
22
.645
_

Atlanta
35
27
.565
5

Philadelphia
31
30
.508

Miami
27
32
.458
11½

Washington
23
40
.365
17½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 22 .645 _
Atlanta 35 27 .565 5
Philadelphia 31 30 .508
Miami 27 32 .458 11½
Washington 23 40 .365 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 35 27 .565 _
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 1
Pittsburgh 24 35 .407
Chicago 23 37 .383 11
Cincinnati 22 39 .361 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 _
San Diego 38 24 .613 _
San Francisco 34 26 .567 3
Arizona 29 34 .460
Colorado 27 34 .443 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Washington 5

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories