Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
41
22
.651
_

Atlanta
36
27
.571
5

Philadelphia
31
31
.500

Miami
28
32
.467
11½

Washington
23
41
.359
18½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 22 .651 _
Atlanta 36 27 .571 5
Philadelphia 31 31 .500
Miami 28 32 .467 11½
Washington 23 41 .359 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 27 .578 _
Milwaukee 34 29 .540
Pittsburgh 24 37 .393 11½
Chicago 23 38 .377 12½
Cincinnati 23 39 .371 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 38 23 .623 _
San Diego 39 24 .619 _
San Francisco 35 26 .574 3
Arizona 29 35 .453 10½
Colorado 27 35 .435 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

        Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

