On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
41
23
.641
_

Atlanta
37
27
.578
4

Philadelphia
32
31
.508

Miami
28
33
.459
11½

Washington
23
42
.354
18½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 23 .641 _
Atlanta 37 27 .578 4
Philadelphia 32 31 .508
Miami 28 33 .459 11½
Washington 23 42 .354 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 28 .569 _
Milwaukee 35 29 .547
Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½
Chicago 23 39 .371 12½
Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 39 23 .629 _
San Diego 40 24 .625 _
San Francisco 35 27 .565 4
Arizona 30 35 .462 10½
Colorado 27 36 .429 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Rodón 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|22 2022 - FAR Supplement - HHSAR - Health...
6|22 Automate The Complete IT Asset...
6|22 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories