Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 42 23 .646 _
Atlanta 37 27 .578
Philadelphia 33 31 .516
Miami 28 33 .459 12
Washington 23 43 .348 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 28 .569 _
Milwaukee 35 30 .538 2
Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½
Chicago 23 40 .365 13
Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 41 24 .631 _
Los Angeles 39 23 .629 ½
San Francisco 35 27 .565
Arizona 30 35 .462 11
Colorado 27 37 .422 13½

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

