All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
45
26
.634
_
Atlanta
39
30
.565
5
Philadelphia
36
33
.522
8
Miami
30
36
.455
12½
Washington
25
46
.352
20
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|Atlanta
|39
|30
|.565
|5
|Philadelphia
|36
|33
|.522
|8
|Miami
|30
|36
|.455
|12½
|Washington
|25
|46
|.352
|20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|St. Louis
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|Pittsburgh
|28
|39
|.418
|9½
|Chicago
|25
|43
|.368
|13
|Cincinnati
|23
|44
|.343
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|San Diego
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|San Francisco
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Arizona
|32
|38
|.457
|11
|Colorado
|30
|38
|.441
|12
___
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Miami 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.