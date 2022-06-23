On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
45
26
.634
_

Atlanta
41
30
.577
4

Philadelphia
36
34
.514

Miami
32
36
.471
11½

Washington
25
47
.347
20½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 26 .634 _
Atlanta 41 30 .577 4
Philadelphia 36 34 .514
Miami 32 36 .471 11½
Washington 25 47 .347 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 40 31 .563 _
Milwaukee 39 32 .549 1
Pittsburgh 28 40 .412 10½
Chicago 26 43 .377 13
Cincinnati 23 45 .338 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 42 25 .627 _
San Diego 44 27 .620 _
San Francisco 38 31 .551 5
Arizona 32 39 .451 12
Colorado 30 40 .429 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 4

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Miami 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|30 DigiMarCon Southeast 2022 - Digital...
6|30 Electromagnetic Battle Management
6|30 Government Innovation Massachusetts
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories