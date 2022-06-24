All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
45
26
.634
_
Atlanta
41
30
.577
4
Philadelphia
37
34
.521
8
Miami
32
36
.471
11½
Washington
25
47
.347
20½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Colorado 2
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
