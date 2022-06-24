On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 26 .634 _
Atlanta 41 30 .577 4
Philadelphia 37 34 .521 8
Miami 32 36 .471 11½
Washington 25 47 .347 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _
St. Louis 40 32 .556 _
Pittsburgh 29 40 .420
Chicago 26 44 .371 13
Cincinnati 23 46 .333 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 25 .632 _
San Diego 44 28 .611 1
San Francisco 38 31 .551
Arizona 32 39 .451 12½
Colorado 30 40 .429 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories