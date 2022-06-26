On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 26 .644 _
Atlanta 42 31 .575 5
Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9
Miami 32 38 .457 13½
Washington 26 48 .351 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 33 .554 _
St. Louis 41 33 .554 _
Pittsburgh 29 42 .408 10½
Chicago 27 45 .375 13
Cincinnati 24 47 .338 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 44 26 .629 _
San Diego 45 29 .608 1
San Francisco 39 32 .549
Arizona 32 41 .438 13½
Colorado 31 41 .431 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

