National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 27 .635 _
Atlanta 42 32 .568 5
Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8
Miami 33 38 .465 12½
Washington 28 48 .368 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
St. Louis 41 34 .547 1
Pittsburgh 29 44 .397 12
Chicago 28 45 .384 13
Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 26 .634 _
San Diego 45 30 .600 2
San Francisco 39 33 .542
Arizona 33 41 .446 13½
Colorado 31 42 .425 15

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Texas 4

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

