Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 29 .618 _
Atlanta 44 32 .579 3
Philadelphia 39 37 .513 8
Miami 34 40 .459 12
Washington 29 49 .372 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 33 .571 _
St. Louis 43 35 .551
Pittsburgh 30 45 .400 13
Chicago 29 46 .387 14
Cincinnati 26 48 .351 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 46 28 .622 _
San Diego 46 31 .597
San Francisco 40 34 .541 6
Arizona 34 42 .447 13
Colorado 33 43 .434 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

