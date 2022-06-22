Nationals look to sweep 2-game series against the Orioles

Washington Nationals (25-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-39, fifth in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-9, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (4-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -141, Nationals +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. ... ... READ MORE

Washington Nationals (25-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-39, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-9, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (4-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -141, Nationals +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Baltimore is 30-39 overall and 17-17 at home. The Orioles have a 17-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has gone 13-20 on the road and 25-46 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini is fifth on the Orioles with a .283 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-43 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 7-for-32 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

