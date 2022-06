All Times EDT

NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Thursday, June 2

Boston 120, Golden State 108, Boston leads series 1-0

Sunday, June 5

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, June 8

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 10

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Monday, June 13

Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

