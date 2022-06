All Times EDT

NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Thursday, June 2

Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5

Golden State 107, Boston 88

Wednesday, June 8

Boston 116, Golden State 100

Friday, June 10

Golden State 107, Boston 97

Monday, June 13

Golden State 104, Boston 94

Thursday, June 16

Golden State 103, Boston 90, Golden State wins series 4-2

