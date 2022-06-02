NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
|NBA FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Boston 1, Golden State 0
Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State 108
Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
x-Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC
x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.