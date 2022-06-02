NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Boston 1, Golden State 0

Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

