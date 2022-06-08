Trending:
NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 11:24 am
All Times EDT

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Boston 1, Golden State 1

Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5: Golden State 107, Boston 88

Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

