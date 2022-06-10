On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 11:18 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Boston 2, Golden State 1

Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5: Golden State 107, Boston 88

Wednesday, June 8: Boston 116, Golden State 100

Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|17 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
6|17 2022 Procurement Playbook - GSA -...
6|17 Better Case Management, Better...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories